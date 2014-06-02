The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the colors of the DigitMacd indicator cloud.

Depending on trend direction defined by the color of the cloud of the original indicator, the candlestick body is painted in blue or orange, the appropriate shadows are painted in light-blue or beige.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file DigitMacd.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. The BackgroundCandle_DigitMacd_HTF indicator