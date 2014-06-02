CodeBaseSections
Indicators

BackgroundCandle_DigitMacd_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
5291
(23)
backgroundcandle_digitmacd_htf.mq5 (37.87 KB) view
digitmacd.mq5 (11.21 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the colors of the DigitMacd indicator cloud.

Depending on trend direction defined by the color of the cloud of the original indicator, the candlestick body is painted in blue or orange, the appropriate shadows are painted in light-blue or beige.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file DigitMacd.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. The BackgroundCandle_DigitMacd_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2345

