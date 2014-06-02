CodeBaseSections
MultiHighsLowsSignal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The MultiHighsLowsSignal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven HighsLowsSignal indicators from different timeframes.

One of the seven indicator lines corresponds to each HighsLowsSignal indicator. The trend direction displayed by the line color corresponds to the direction of the last signal.

Figure 1. The MultiHighsLowsSignal indicator

Figure 1. The MultiHighsLowsSignal indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2330

