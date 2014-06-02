Join our fan page
PChannel_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator implements a breakthrough system using a channel drawn on extrema for a period.
When price exits the gray channel, the candlestick color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction. Blue for the growth of a financial asset, pink color - fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.
Figure 1. The PChannel_System indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2328
