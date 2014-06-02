CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

PChannel_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6022
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator implements a breakthrough system using a channel drawn on extrema for a period.

When price exits the gray channel, the candlestick color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction. Blue for the growth of a financial asset, pink color - fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.

Figure 1. The PChannel_System indicator

Figure 1. The PChannel_System indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2328

Linear_Price_Bar Linear_Price_Bar

A candlestick chart, all the Open prices of which are shifted to zero.

Tally for Wins and Losses Tally for Wins and Losses

Way to keep a tally of wins an losses.

DynamicRS_C DynamicRS_C

A trend indicator of the series of indicators without averaging.

MultiHighsLowsSignal MultiHighsLowsSignal

The MultiHighsLowsSignal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven HighsLowsSignal indicators from different timeframes.