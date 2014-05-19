Real author:

Robert Hill

A semaphore signal indicator determining the moments of a directional price change on several bars, the number of bars is specified in the indicator input parameters:

input uint HowManyCandles= 3 ;

Both High and Low of a candlestick series are used in the analysis.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com on 14.09.2007.

Figure 1. The HighsLowsSignal indicator