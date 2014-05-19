Join our fan page
HighsLowsSignal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 7728
Real author:
Robert Hill
A semaphore signal indicator determining the moments of a directional price change on several bars, the number of bars is specified in the indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint HowManyCandles=3; // The number of candlesticks of a directed price change
Both High and Low of a candlestick series are used in the analysis.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com on 14.09.2007.
Figure 1. The HighsLowsSignal indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2307
