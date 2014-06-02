CodeBaseSections
Ticker_FATL - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4594
(18)
ticker_fatl.mq5 (10.21 KB) view
Real author:

mandorr@gmail.com

The indicator is drawn as a colored cloud between the lines of a fast digital filter and the price.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com on 10.09.2007.

Figure 1. Indicator Ticker_FATL

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2332

