Linear_Price_Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
6157
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

Keris2112

A candlestick chart, all the Open prices of which are shifted to zero.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com on 13.09.2007.

Figure 1. The Linear_Price_Bar indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2327

