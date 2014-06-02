Watch how to download trading robots for free
Linear_Price_Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Keris2112
A candlestick chart, all the Open prices of which are shifted to zero.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com on 13.09.2007.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2327
