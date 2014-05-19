Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
StepMA_Stoch_KV1_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5146
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The StepMA_Stoch_KV1_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the StepMA_Stoch_KV1 indicator with a fixed timeframe.
The color of the histogram bars of the initial indicator is the source of the signal: Color squares on lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.
The indicator requires StepMA_Stoch_KV1.mq5 indicator file. Place it to terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The StepMA_Stoch_KV1_Signal indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2304
The StepMA_Stoch_KV1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.StepMA_Stoch_KV1
A non-normalized oscillator implemented in the form of a seven-color histogram.
A semaphore signal indicator determining the moments of a directional price change on several bars, the number of bars is specified in the indicator input parameters.Exp_ColorTSI-Oscillator
The Exp_ColorTSI-Oscillator EA is based on the signals generated by the ColorTSI-Oscillator oscillator.