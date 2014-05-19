The StepMA_Stoch_KV1_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the StepMA_Stoch_KV1 indicator with a fixed timeframe.



The color of the histogram bars of the initial indicator is the source of the signal: Color squares on lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

The indicator requires StepMA_Stoch_KV1.mq5 indicator file. Place it to terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The StepMA_Stoch_KV1_Signal indicator