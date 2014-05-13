The Exp_AFIRMA Expert Advisor is based on the signals of the AFIRMA (Autoregressive Finite Impulse Response Moving Average) indicator.



The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the direction of the indicator has changed. Be aware that the AFIRMA indicator can be redrawn, so the MA state on closed bars near the current bar during a transaction can significantly differ after some time.



For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file AFIRMA.ex5 to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.





Figure 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2013 at USDJPY H4:





Figure 2. Chart of testing results