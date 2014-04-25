A set of support and resistance levels built on the last tops of ZigZagOnParabolic_HTF with an option of fixing the timeframe, on which the zigzag is calculated.

Another interpretation of the ZigZag indicator.

The FisherCGOscillator_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the FisherCGOscillator indicator with a fixed timeframe.

Uses the idea of ​​the classical Donchian channel.