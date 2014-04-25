Join our fan page
TrendRSI_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 37505
Real author:
TrendLaboratory Ltd.
The RSI oscillator with two signal lines.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint RSIPeriod=14; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE RSIPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; input uint FastMAPeriod=9; input ENUM_MA_METHOD FastMAType=MODE_EMA; input uint SlowMAPeriod=45; input ENUM_MA_METHOD SlowMAType=MODE_EMA; input int Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 18.09.2007.
Figure 1. The TrendRSI_v1 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2262
