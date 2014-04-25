CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

TrendRSI_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
37505
Rating:
(39)
Published:
Updated:
trendrsi_v1.mq5 (8.97 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

TrendLaboratory Ltd.

The RSI oscillator with two signal lines.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint                 RSIPeriod=14;
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   RSIPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;
input uint                 FastMAPeriod=9;
input  ENUM_MA_METHOD      FastMAType=MODE_EMA;
input uint                 SlowMAPeriod=45;
input  ENUM_MA_METHOD      SlowMAType=MODE_EMA;
input int                  Shift=0;           // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 18.09.2007.

Figure 1. The TrendRSI_v1 indicator

Figure 1. The TrendRSI_v1 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2262

ZigZagPointer ZigZagPointer

Another interpretation of the ZigZag indicator.

ZigZagOnParabolic_HTF_Levels ZigZagOnParabolic_HTF_Levels

A set of support and resistance levels built on the last tops of ZigZagOnParabolic_HTF with an option of fixing the timeframe, on which the zigzag is calculated.

FisherCGOscillator_Signal FisherCGOscillator_Signal

The FisherCGOscillator_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the FisherCGOscillator indicator with a fixed timeframe.

CDonchian class CDonchian class

Uses the idea of ​​the classical Donchian channel.