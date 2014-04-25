Join our fan page
ZigZagOnParabolic_HTF_Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
7725
A set of support and resistance levels built on the last tops of ZigZagOnParabolic_HTF with an option of fixing the timeframe, on which the zigzag is calculated.
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled ZigZagOnParabolic_HTF.mq5 and ZigZagOnParabolic.mq5 indicator files in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. Indicator ZigZagOnParabolic_HTF_Levels
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2250
The GannZIGZAG indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.ZigZagOnParabolic_HTF
The ZigZagOnParabolic indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
Another interpretation of the ZigZag indicator.TrendRSI_v1
The RSI oscillator with two signal lines.