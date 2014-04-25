Uses the idea of ​​the classical Donchian channel.



The class is optimized by speed, i. e. instead of 2 for loops, 1 while loop is executed.

The class sample requires the following:

Fill in the arrays: double in_masH[], double in_masL[];

Set variable values: int in_period (number of bars in the period), int in_size (size of arrays);

Perform the procedure ini() to initialize the arrays;

Perform the procedure void main(), which forms 2 arrays (channels): double out_massH[],double out_massL[],

An example of class use is available in the indicator Donchian.mq5



