CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Libraries

CDonchian class - library for MetaTrader 5

Ekaterina Hinkel | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
31997
Rating:
(50)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
cdonchian.mqh (3.08 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
donchian.mq5 (2.78 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Uses the idea of ​​the classical Donchian channel.

The class is optimized by speed, i. e. instead of 2 for loops, 1 while loop is executed.

The class sample requires the following: 

  • Fill in the arrays: double in_masH[], double in_masL[];
  • Set variable values: int in_period (number of bars in the period), int in_size (size of arrays);
  • Perform the procedure ini() to initialize the arrays;
  • Perform the procedure void main(), which forms 2 arrays (channels): double out_massH[],double out_massL[],

An example of class use is available in the indicator Donchian.mq5

Donchian channel

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2271

FisherCGOscillator_Signal FisherCGOscillator_Signal

The FisherCGOscillator_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the FisherCGOscillator indicator with a fixed timeframe.

TrendRSI_v1 TrendRSI_v1

The RSI oscillator with two signal lines.

GannZIGZAG_HTF_Levels GannZIGZAG_HTF_Levels

A set of support and resistance levels built on the last tops of GannZIGZAG_HTF with an option of fixing the timeframe, on which the zigzag is calculated.

XD-RangeSwitch_HTF XD-RangeSwitch_HTF

The XD-RangeSwitch indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.