Real author:

Dr. Gaines

Another interpretation of the ZigZag indicator. Instead of a sawtooth broken line, tops are marked with colored dots in this indicator. It is natural that after such conversion the indicator is still redrawn.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 19.09.2007.

Figure 1. The ZigZagPointer indicator