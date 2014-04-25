CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ZigZagPointer - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
11379
Rating:
(39)
Published:
Updated:
zigzagpointer.mq5 (10.92 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Dr. Gaines

Another interpretation of the ZigZag indicator. Instead of a sawtooth broken line, tops are marked with colored dots in this indicator. It is natural that after such conversion the indicator is still redrawn.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 19.09.2007.

Figure 1. The ZigZagPointer indicator

Figure 1. The ZigZagPointer indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2261

ZigZagOnParabolic_HTF_Levels ZigZagOnParabolic_HTF_Levels

A set of support and resistance levels built on the last tops of ZigZagOnParabolic_HTF with an option of fixing the timeframe, on which the zigzag is calculated.

GannZIGZAG_HTF GannZIGZAG_HTF

The GannZIGZAG indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

TrendRSI_v1 TrendRSI_v1

The RSI oscillator with two signal lines.

FisherCGOscillator_Signal FisherCGOscillator_Signal

The FisherCGOscillator_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the FisherCGOscillator indicator with a fixed timeframe.