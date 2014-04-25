Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ZigZagPointer - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 11379
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Dr. Gaines
Another interpretation of the ZigZag indicator. Instead of a sawtooth broken line, tops are marked with colored dots in this indicator. It is natural that after such conversion the indicator is still redrawn.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 19.09.2007.
Figure 1. The ZigZagPointer indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2261
A set of support and resistance levels built on the last tops of ZigZagOnParabolic_HTF with an option of fixing the timeframe, on which the zigzag is calculated.GannZIGZAG_HTF
The GannZIGZAG indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The RSI oscillator with two signal lines.FisherCGOscillator_Signal
The FisherCGOscillator_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the FisherCGOscillator indicator with a fixed timeframe.