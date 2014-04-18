Join our fan page
X4Period_Stochastic_Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 5
6356
Four semaphore signal indicators based on stochastic oscillators with different periods on one price chart.
Trend signals occur when the oscillators enter the oversold and overbought areas specified in the input parameters:
input uint rsiUpperTrigger=62; // Overbought level input uint rsiLowerTrigger=38; // Oversold level
Figure 1. Indicator X4Period_Stochastic_Arrows
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2240
