X4Period_RVI_Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 5
4869
Real author:
transport_david
Four semaphore signal indicators based RVI oscillators with different periods on one price chart.
Trend signals are based on the mutual arrangement of the main and signal lines of the indicator.
Figure 1. X4Period_RVI_Arrows
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2239
