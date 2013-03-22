CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorJJRSX - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7426
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
colorjjrsx.mq5 (10.19 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Smoother Relative Strength Index in which alternative algorithms of averaging such as JMA and ultralinear are used that let this indicator be more predictable.

The trend direction is defined by the color of the indicator. Strong trends color the histogram in lettuce green or red color, weak - in brown and green colors. Trend strength is defined by the histogram bar value relative to the HighLevel and the LowLevel breakthrough levels in the indicator input parameters.

Indicator input parameters:

//+-----------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters        |
//+-----------------------------------+
input uint JurXPeriod=8;              // JurX period
input uint JMAPeriod=3;               // JMA period
input int JMAPhase=100;               // JMA averaging parameter
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE; // Price constant
input int Shift=0;                    // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
input IndStyle Style=COLOR_HISTOGRAM; // Style of JJRSX display
input int HighLevel=+20;              // Upper level of triggering
input int MiddleLevel=0;              // Medium of the range
input int LowLevel=-20;               // Lower level of triggering

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1 The ColorJJRSX indicator

Fig.1 The ColorJJRSX indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1594

Pinbar Detector Pinbar Detector

The indicator which fixes Pin Bars in the chart

ColorJCCX ColorJCCX

Smoother Commodity Chanel Index.

Exp_TrendContinuation Exp_TrendContinuation

The Expert Advisor using the TrendContinuation trend indicator.

Narrowest Range Signal Expert Narrowest Range Signal Expert

The Expert Advisor on the breakthrough of the range defined by the signals of the Narrowest Range Signal indicator. Handling stop orders