Smoother Relative Strength Index in which alternative algorithms of averaging such as JMA and ultralinear are used that let this indicator be more predictable.

The trend direction is defined by the color of the indicator. Strong trends color the histogram in lettuce green or red color, weak - in brown and green colors. Trend strength is defined by the histogram bar value relative to the HighLevel and the LowLevel breakthrough levels in the indicator input parameters.

Indicator input parameters:

input uint JurXPeriod= 8 ; input uint JMAPeriod= 3 ; input int JMAPhase= 100 ; input Applied_price_ IPC= PRICE_CLOSE ; input int Shift= 0 ; input IndStyle Style=COLOR_HISTOGRAM; input int HighLevel=+ 20 ; input int MiddleLevel= 0 ; input int LowLevel=- 20 ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1 The ColorJJRSX indicator