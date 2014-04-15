CodeBaseSections
HL - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published:
Updated:
hl.mq5 (9.37 KB) view
Real author:

KCBT

The indicator displays the pivot level, support and resistance levels.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 24.09.2007.

Figure 1. The HL indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2213

