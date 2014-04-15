Watch how to download trading robots for free
HL - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
KCBT
The indicator displays the pivot level, support and resistance levels.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 24.09.2007.
Figure 1. The HL indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2213
