Indicators

NxBars - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
6275
(24)
Real author:

EvgeniX

A semaphore signal indicator with a prediction. The newest signal appears on the bar distanced from the current bar. The distance is defined by an input parameter 

input uint  HowManyBars=5; // number of bars for analysis

Figure 1. The NxBars indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2212

