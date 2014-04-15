Watch how to download trading robots for free
NxBars - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
EvgeniX
A semaphore signal indicator with a prediction. The newest signal appears on the bar distanced from the current bar. The distance is defined by an input parameter
input uint HowManyBars=5; // number of bars for analysis
Figure 1. The NxBars indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2212
