Real author:

FX Sniper, KimIV

Trend indicator of two colored lines. Color lines are defined by the trend.



The color of the upper line is determined by the position of the price relative to the classical moving average. The color of the bottom line is determined by the position of the prices relative to LSMA.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 26.09.2007.

Fig.1 Indicator i-GentorLSMAEMA_v02