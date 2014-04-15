CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

i-GentorLSMAEMA_v02 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5608
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

FX Sniper, KimIV

Trend indicator of two colored lines. Color lines are defined by the trend.

The color of the upper line is determined by the position of the price relative to the classical moving average. The color of the bottom line is determined by the position of the prices relative to LSMA.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 26.09.2007.

Fig.1 Indicator i-GentorLSMAEMA_v02

Fig.1 Indicator i-GentorLSMAEMA_v02

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2203

DM DM

A semaphore signal indicator. Four last bars are analyzed in its algorithm.

BlauErgodic_Signal BlauErgodic_Signal

The BlauErgodic_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the BlauErgodic indicator with a fixed timeframe.

iFXAnalyser iFXAnalyser

Three indicators of the simplest linear combinations of differences between the fast and slow moving averages on the same chart.

AvgRange AvgRange

A channel of the middle range of price change.