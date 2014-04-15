Watch how to download trading robots for free
DM - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
AlexP
A semaphore signal indicator. Four last bars are analyzed in its algorithm.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 27.09.2007.
Figure 1. Indicator DM
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2202
