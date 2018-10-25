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Experts

NeuroNirvamanEA 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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\MQL5\Experts\
NeuroNirvamanEA 2.mq5 (41.13 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
laguerre_plusdi.mq5 (7.48 KB) view
silvertrend_signal.mq5 (7.07 KB) view
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This EA is a further development of the first NeuroNirvamanEA version. Now, the EA has a working time interval from Start hour::Start minute to End hour::End minute

The trading system is based on a simple neural network. A similar code based on a bilayer neural network: MTC Сombo.

The EA uses indicators Laguerre_PlusDi (located in a separate window in the picture) and SilverTrend_Signal (located in the main chart):

NeuroNirvamanEA

Before using it, the three optimization stages must be passed!

All optimization stages are performed in the "1 minute OHLC" mode.


Step 1

Set parameter Pass to 1 - this is the key condition. At this stage, such parameters are optimized (please note columns "Start", "Step", and "End")

NeuroNirvamanEA step 1


Step 2

Set parameter Pass to 2 - this is the key condition. Then unflag all the parameters that have been optimized at Step 1. At Step 2, such parameters are optimized (please note columns "Start", "Step", and "End")

NeuroNirvamanEA step 2


Step 3

Set parameter Pass to 3 - this is the key condition. Then unflag all the parameters that have been optimized at Step 2. At Step 3, such parameters are optimized (please note columns "Start", "Step", and "End")

NeuroNirvamanEA step 3

Upon optimization, leave parameter Pass set to 3 and unflag the parameters optimized at Step 3. The EA is ready to go.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22006

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