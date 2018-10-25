Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Breadandbutter2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 4096
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The author of the idea: Scriptor
MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn
The EA based on iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX) and iAMA (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) indicators. The EA only operates when a new bar appears. When receiving a trading signal, opposite positions are closed.
The search for the best parameters for the symbol and the timeframe should be carried out in two ways:
manual - editing "<" ">" characters in the signal equations:
if(adx_0<adx_1 && ama_0>ama_1) { ClosePositions(POSITION_TYPE_SELL); double sl=(InpStopLoss==0)?0.0:m_symbol.Ask()-ExtStopLoss; if(sl>=m_symbol.Bid()) // incident: the position isn't opened yet, and has to be already closed { PrevBars=0; return; } double tp=(InpTakeProfit==0)?0.0:m_symbol.Ask()+ExtTakeProfit; OpenBuy(sl,tp); return; } if(adx_0>adx_1 && ama_0<ama_1) { ClosePositions(POSITION_TYPE_BUY); double sl=(InpStopLoss==0)?0.0:m_symbol.Bid()+ExtStopLoss; if(sl<=m_symbol.Ask()) // incident: the position isn't opened yet, and has to be already closed { PrevBars=0; return; } double tp=(InpTakeProfit==0)?0.0:m_symbol.Bid()-ExtTakeProfit; OpenSell(sl,tp); return; }
automatic - selecting stop loss, take profit and AMA indicator horizontal shift:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22003
The trading system is based on a simple neural network.Hans_Indicator
The indicator of expanding time zone corridors
DeMarker_Histogram_Vol indicator with additional averaging of the resulting histogramTP SL Trailing
Stop loss and take profit initial setting. Trailing.