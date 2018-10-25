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Breadandbutter2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4096
Rating:
(12)
Published:
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The author of the ideaScriptor

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The EA based on iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX) and iAMA (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) indicators. The EA only operates when a new bar appears. When receiving a trading signal, opposite positions are closed.

The search for the best parameters for the symbol and the timeframe should be carried out in two ways:

manual - editing "<" ">" characters in the signal equations:

   if(adx_0<adx_1 && ama_0>ama_1)
     {
      ClosePositions(POSITION_TYPE_SELL);
      double sl=(InpStopLoss==0)?0.0:m_symbol.Ask()-ExtStopLoss;
      if(sl>=m_symbol.Bid()) // incident: the position isn't opened yet, and has to be already closed
        {
         PrevBars=0;
         return;
        }
      double tp=(InpTakeProfit==0)?0.0:m_symbol.Ask()+ExtTakeProfit;
      OpenBuy(sl,tp);
      return;
     }

   if(adx_0>adx_1 && ama_0<ama_1)
     {
      ClosePositions(POSITION_TYPE_BUY);
      double sl=(InpStopLoss==0)?0.0:m_symbol.Bid()+ExtStopLoss;
      if(sl<=m_symbol.Ask()) // incident: the position isn't opened yet, and has to be already closed
        {
         PrevBars=0;
         return;
        }
      double tp=(InpTakeProfit==0)?0.0:m_symbol.Bid()-ExtTakeProfit;
      OpenSell(sl,tp);
      return;
     }

automatic - selecting stop loss, take profit and AMA indicator horizontal shift:

Breadandbutter2

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22003

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