Breadandbutter2

The author of the idea: Scriptor

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The EA based on iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX) and iAMA (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) indicators. The EA only operates when a new bar appears. When receiving a trading signal, opposite positions are closed.

The search for the best parameters for the symbol and the timeframe should be carried out in two ways:

manual - editing "<" ">" characters in the signal equations:

if (adx_0 < adx_1 && ama_0 > ama_1) { ClosePositions( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ); double sl=(InpStopLoss== 0 )? 0.0 :m_symbol. Ask ()-ExtStopLoss; if (sl>=m_symbol. Bid ()) { PrevBars= 0 ; return ; } double tp=(InpTakeProfit== 0 )? 0.0 :m_symbol. Ask ()+ExtTakeProfit; OpenBuy(sl,tp); return ; } if (adx_0 > adx_1 && ama_0 < ama_1) { ClosePositions( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ); double sl=(InpStopLoss== 0 )? 0.0 :m_symbol. Bid ()+ExtStopLoss; if (sl<=m_symbol. Ask ()) { PrevBars= 0 ; return ; } double tp=(InpTakeProfit== 0 )? 0.0 :m_symbol. Bid ()-ExtTakeProfit; OpenSell(sl,tp); return ; }

automatic - selecting stop loss, take profit and AMA indicator horizontal shift:



