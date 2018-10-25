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Indicators

Hans_Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: Shimodax

The indicator of expanding time zone corridors. A formed corridor is equal to four hours, while the corridor expansion is equal to sixteen hours. 

//+-----------------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS             |
//+-----------------------------------------+
input uint LocalTimeZone=0;         // start hour of the original corridor calculation
input uint DestTimeZone=4;          // corridor shift to the left in bars
input uint PipsForEntry=100;        // expanding the boundaries of the formed corridor in points
input int  Shift=0;                 // Horizontal indicator shift in bars

Fig. 1. Hans_Indicator

Fig. 1. Hans_Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22012

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