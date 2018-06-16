CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

NeuroNirvamanEA - expert for MetaTrader 5

nirvaman | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5374
Rating:
(21)
Published:
\MQL5\Experts\
NeuroNirvamanEA.mq5 (39.09 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
laguerre_plusdi.mq5 (7.48 KB) view
silvertrend_signal.mq5 (7.07 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Idea by: Gabriel Mejia.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The trading system is based on a simple neural network. A similar code based on a bilayer neural network: MTC Сombo.

The EA uses indicators Laguerre_PlusDi (located in a separate window in the picture) and SilverTrend_Signal (located in the main chart):

NeuroNirvamanEA

Before using it, the three optimization stages must be passed!

All optimization stages are performed in the "1 minute OHLC" mode.


Step 1

Set parameter Pass to 1 - this is the key condition. At this stage, such parameters are optimized (please note columns "Start", "Step", and "End")

NeuroNirvamanEA step 1


Step 2

Set parameter Pass to 2 - this is the key condition. Then unflag all the parameters that have been optimized at Step 1. At Step 2, such parameters are optimized (please note columns "Start", "Step", and "End")

NeuroNirvamanEA step 2


Step 3

Set parameter Pass to 3 - this is the key condition. Then unflag all the parameters that have been optimized at Step 2. At Step 3, such parameters are optimized (please note columns "Start", "Step", and "End")

NeuroNirvamanEA step 3

Upon optimization, leave parameter Pass set to 3 and unflag the parameters optimized at Step 3. The EA is ready to go.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20708

EMAVFS_HTF EMAVFS_HTF

Indicator EMAVFS with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

EMAVFS_channel EMAVFS_channel

A channel using a non-smooth and steady approximation error, in which the exponential moving average with a variable smoothing factor is used as the midline.

EMAVFS_channel_HTF EMAVFS_channel_HTF

Indicator EMAVFS_channel with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

ID_Close_Rectangle_TL_AL ID_Close_Rectangle_TL_AL

A utility for closing (reducing the right side of the length) the rectangles, trendlines, or lines with arrows to some bars/candlesticks.