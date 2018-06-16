NeuroNirvamanEA

Idea by: Gabriel Mejia.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The trading system is based on a simple neural network. A similar code based on a bilayer neural network: MTC Сombo.

The EA uses indicators Laguerre_PlusDi (located in a separate window in the picture) and SilverTrend_Signal (located in the main chart):

Before using it, the three optimization stages must be passed!

All optimization stages are performed in the "1 minute OHLC" mode.





Step 1

Set parameter Pass to 1 - this is the key condition. At this stage, such parameters are optimized (please note columns "Start", "Step", and "End")





Step 2

Set parameter Pass to 2 - this is the key condition. Then unflag all the parameters that have been optimized at Step 1. At Step 2, such parameters are optimized (please note columns "Start", "Step", and "End")





Step 3

Set parameter Pass to 3 - this is the key condition. Then unflag all the parameters that have been optimized at Step 2. At Step 3, such parameters are optimized (please note columns "Start", "Step", and "End")

Upon optimization, leave parameter Pass set to 3 and unflag the parameters optimized at Step 3. The EA is ready to go.