BackgroundСandle_BlauTSStochastic_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.
Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the change of direction of the BlauTSStochastic histogram.
Depending on trend direction the candlestick body is painted in green or red, shadows are painted in lime or pink.
The indicator requires the compiled indicator file BlauTSStochastic.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Figure 1. The BackgroundСandle_BlauTSStochastic_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2137
