Background_Heiken_Ashi_Сandle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6400
(28)
The indicator draws Heiken Ashi candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Depending on candlestick direction its body is painted in blue or pink, shadows are painted in lighter colors.

Figure 1. The Background_Heiken_Ashi_Сandle_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2123

