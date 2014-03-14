Join our fan page
Background_Heiken_Ashi_Сandle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator draws Heiken Ashi candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.
Depending on candlestick direction its body is painted in blue or pink, shadows are painted in lighter colors.
Figure 1. The Background_Heiken_Ashi_Сandle_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2123
