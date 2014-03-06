Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Dynamic_trend_cleaned_up - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7263
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
OfficeFX Group
A semaphore signal indicator forming signals at the breakthrough of the dynamic price channel.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 29.10.2007.
Fig.1 Indicator Dynamic_trend_cleaned_up
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2077
T3_iAnchMom
A non-normalized oscillator implemented in the form of colored icons.BykovTrend_HTF
The BykovTrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
AdaptiveRenko_HTF
The AdaptiveRenko indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.WATR_HTF
The WATR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.