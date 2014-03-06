CodeBaseSections
Dynamic_trend_cleaned_up - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Real author:

OfficeFX Group

A semaphore signal indicator forming signals at the breakthrough of the dynamic price channel.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 29.10.2007.

Fig.1 Indicator Dynamic_trend_cleaned_up

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2077

