Fish - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
8583
(34)
Real author:

Yura Prokofiev

A version of the Fisher Transform indicator implemented in the form of a color histogram.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 31.10.2007.

Figure 1. The Fish indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2066

