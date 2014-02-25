Watch how to download trading robots for free
Fish - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Yura Prokofiev
A version of the Fisher Transform indicator implemented in the form of a color histogram.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 31.10.2007.
Figure 1. The Fish indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2066
