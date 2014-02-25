Watch how to download trading robots for free
Fish_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Fish_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published:
Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Fish indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period
Place the indicator compiled file Fish.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.
Figure 1. The Fish_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2067
