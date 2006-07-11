CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AltrTrend Signal v2 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Collector | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
38651
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance


    Indicator that signals about trend turns. Green circle means bull trend, the red ones is bear trend.




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8344

Summary Report In Points Summary Report In Points

This script evaluates in points account history loaded into client terminal.

SummaryReport SummaryReport

Set of functions for calculating optimization results.

AMA AMA

Adaptive Moving Average

Aroon Oscillator Aroon Oscillator

The oscillator quickly finds out the trend stop and the start of sideways trend in horizontal interv