WPR_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Three Larry Williams' Percent Range indicators from three different timeframes displayed on the same chart.
Figure 1. Indicator WPR_3HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2059
Fisher_mbk_HTF
The Fisher_mbk indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.Fisher_mbk
Normalized oscillator that uses Fisher's transformation, drawn in the form of a color histogram.