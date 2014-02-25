Watch how to download trading robots for free
Fisher_mbk_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Fisher_mbk indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
Place the indicator compiled file Fisher_mbk.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.
Fig.1. Fisher_mbk_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2058
Fisher_mbk
Normalized oscillator that uses Fisher's transformation, drawn in the form of a color histogram.BlauErgodic
Ergodic Oscillator from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram with a signal line implemented as a colored cloud.