Nikolay Kositsin
The Fisher_mbk indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

Place the indicator compiled file Fisher_mbk.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.

Fig.1. Fisher_mbk_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2058

Normalized oscillator that uses Fisher's transformation, drawn in the form of a color histogram.

Ergodic Oscillator from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram with a signal line implemented as a colored cloud.

Three Larry Williams' Percent Range indicators from three different timeframes displayed on the same chart.

The indicator for measuring market volatility.