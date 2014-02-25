Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MACD-2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 30477
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The MACD indicator is in the form of a colored cloud and the difference between the MACD and the signal line in the form of a color histogram.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 31.10.2007.
Figure 1. The MACD-2 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2061
Flat
The indicator for measuring market volatility.WPR_3HTF
Three Larry Williams' Percent Range indicators from three different timeframes displayed on the same chart.