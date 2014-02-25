CodeBaseSections
MACD-2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The MACD indicator is in the form of a colored cloud and the difference between the MACD and the signal line in the form of a color histogram.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 31.10.2007.

Figure 1. The MACD-2 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2061

