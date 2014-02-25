Watch how to download trading robots for free
SKB-1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Kara Software Corp.
A channel that uses fractals, implemented as a cloud.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 01.11.2007.
Figure 1. Indicator SKB-1
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2049
