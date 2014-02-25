CodeBaseSections
Fisher_mbk - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
fisher_mbk.mq5 (6.9 KB) view
Real author:

Matt Kennel

Normalized oscillator that uses Fisher's transformation, drawn in the form of a color histogram.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 01.11.2007.

Figure 1. Indicator Fisher_mbk

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2057

