Fisher_mbk - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Matt Kennel
Normalized oscillator that uses Fisher's transformation, drawn in the form of a color histogram.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 01.11.2007.
Figure 1. Indicator Fisher_mbk
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2057
