Pivot_Fibs - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
13063
(30)
pivot_fibs.mq5 (11.97 KB)
Real author:

Archer Trading, LLC

A set of Fibo levels (pivot points) drawn on day candlesticks.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 01.11.2007.

Figure 1. Indicator Pivot_Fibs

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2048

