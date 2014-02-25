CodeBaseSections
EMA Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
emabands_v1.mq5 (6.76 KB) view
Real author:

Forex-TSD.com

Two channels drawn based on Moving Averages of High and Low of price series.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 01.11.2007.

Figure 1. Indicator EMABands_v1

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2047

