Pivot-2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

pivot-2.mq5 (12.59 KB) view
Real author:

Aborigen

A set of Pivot levels.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 05.11.2007.

Fig.1.1 Indicator Pivot-2

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2037

