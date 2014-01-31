Watch how to download trading robots for free
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Pivot-2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 16801
Real author:
Aborigen
A set of Pivot levels.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 05.11.2007.
Fig.1.1 Indicator Pivot-2
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2037
