You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Keltner Channel HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 10229
The Keltner Channel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; //Indicator chart period
Place the indicator compiled file Keltner.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.
Figure 1. Indicator Keltner_Channel_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2036
