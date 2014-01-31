CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Keltner Channel HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
10229
Rating:
(32)
Published:
Updated:
keltner_channel.mq5 (8.81 KB) view
keltner_channel_htf.mq5 (12.04 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Keltner Channel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  //Indicator chart period

Place the indicator compiled file Keltner.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.

Figure 1. Indicator Keltner_Channel_HTF

Figure 1. Indicator Keltner_Channel_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2036

Exp_BlauTSStochastic Exp_BlauTSStochastic

This trading system uses the BlauTSStochastic oscillator.

Woodies CCI Woodies CCI

A widely used indicator with two CCI from different periods.

Pivot-2 Pivot-2

A set of Pivot levels.

Smooth Candle S Smooth Candle S

Four moving averages based on the averaged values ​​of Open, Low, High and Close of a candlestick chart.