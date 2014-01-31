CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_BlauTSStochastic - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6527
Rating:
(36)
Published:
Updated:
exp_blautsstochastic.mq5 (10.14 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (68.11 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
blautsstochastic.mq5 (11.07 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This trading system uses the BlauTSStochastic oscillator.

A trade decision is made when the histogram changes direction, at the breakthrough of the zero line or when the color of the signal line cloud changes.

The following input parameter is used for selecting an entry algorithm option:

input AlgMode Mode=twist;  // The algorithm for entering the market

For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file BlauTSStochastic.ex5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit with position opening. Other variants of this library can be downloaded from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1578.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2012-2013 at GBPUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2035

Woodies CCI Woodies CCI

A widely used indicator with two CCI from different periods.

TTF_Plus_MW TTF_Plus_MW

A semaphore arrow signal indicator. The indicator puts colored dots at times when you can trade.

Keltner Channel HTF Keltner Channel HTF

The Keltner Channel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Pivot-2 Pivot-2

A set of Pivot levels.