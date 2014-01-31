Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Woodies CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9636
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Gaba
A widely used indicator with two CCI (Commodity Channel Index) from different periods.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 06.11.2007.
Figure 1. Indicator WoodiesCCI
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2034
TTF_Plus_MW
A semaphore arrow signal indicator. The indicator puts colored dots at times when you can trade.William36HistogramWaller
A trend indicator drawn in the form of a colored histogram.
Exp_BlauTSStochastic
This trading system uses the BlauTSStochastic oscillator.Keltner Channel HTF
The Keltner Channel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.