Woodies CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
9636
(27)
Real author:

Gaba

A widely used indicator with two CCI (Commodity Channel Index) from different periods.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 06.11.2007.

Figure 1. Indicator WoodiesCCI

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2034

