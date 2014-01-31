CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

TTF_Plus_MW - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5839
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
ttf_plus_mw.mq5 (8.95 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

MojoFX

A semaphore arrow signal indicator. The indicator puts colored dots at times when you can trade.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 06.11.2007.

Figure 1. Indicator TTF_Plus_MW

Figure 1. Indicator TTF_Plus_MW

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2033

William36HistogramWaller William36HistogramWaller

A trend indicator drawn in the form of a colored histogram.

UltraWPR_HTF UltraWPR_HTF

Indicator UltraWPR with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Woodies CCI Woodies CCI

A widely used indicator with two CCI from different periods.

Exp_BlauTSStochastic Exp_BlauTSStochastic

This trading system uses the BlauTSStochastic oscillator.