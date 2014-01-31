Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
TTF_Plus_MW - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5839
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
MojoFX
A semaphore arrow signal indicator. The indicator puts colored dots at times when you can trade.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 06.11.2007.
Figure 1. Indicator TTF_Plus_MW
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2033
A trend indicator drawn in the form of a colored histogram.UltraWPR_HTF
Indicator UltraWPR with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
A widely used indicator with two CCI from different periods.Exp_BlauTSStochastic
This trading system uses the BlauTSStochastic oscillator.