William36HistogramWaller - indicator for MetaTrader 5
A trend indicator drawn in the form of a colored histogram.
There are four color histogram display options depending on the values of the input parameters:
input color UpLevelsColor=clrBlue; // The color of the overbought level input color DnLevelsColor=clrBlue; // The color of the oversold level
- Above the overbought level - pink;
- Above zero but below the overbought level - brown;
- Below zero, but above the oversold levels - green;
- Below the oversold level - lime.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 07.11.2007.
Figure 1. Indicator William36HistogramWaller
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2032
