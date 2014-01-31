A trend indicator drawn in the form of a colored histogram.

There are four color histogram display options depending on the values ​​of the input parameters:

input color UpLevelsColor= clrBlue ; input color DnLevelsColor= clrBlue ;

Above the overbought level - pink;

Above zero but below the overbought level - brown;

Below zero, but above the oversold levels - green;

Below the oversold level - lime.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 07.11.2007.

Figure 1. Indicator William36HistogramWaller