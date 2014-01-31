CodeBaseSections
UltraWPR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4810
Rating:
(23)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
ultrawpr.mq5 (10.93 KB) view
ultrawpr_htf.mq5 (12.24 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
The UltraWPR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period

Figure 1. Indicator UltraWPR_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2031

