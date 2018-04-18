Third-party applications for MetaTrader 4 allowing to obtain a tick history from various sources have always been popular. This history is typically used in the Strategy Tester for checking the operation of Expert Advisors as well as for conducting research (such as machine learning, etc.). Some sources of quotes discussed by users have become almost standard in the search for a "grail."





Criterion

The given MQL5 library does not have any criterion for comparing ticks. The reasons for choosing the proposed source of the tick archive are not described. But this archive is absolutely fresh and therefore not fully studied. Therefore, in order to develop your own criterion of value, perform a simple action - run your Expert Advisor using the "Every tick is based on real ticks" mode on any built-in MetaTrader 5 symbol and on the custom symbol created by the script (based on a third-party real tick history), and then compare the results obtained. This process does not require any deep knowledge of the terminal or additional actions outside it.





Script

The script accesses the tick history from the built-in source and creates an appropriate custom symbols on its basis.

Comments in the source code partially explain the principle.

#property script_show_inputs #include <fxsaber\ThirdPartyTicks\ThirdPartyTicks.mqh> sinput bool Sync = true ; sinput string symbol = "" ; THIRDPARTYTICKS ThirdPartyTicks; void CreateSymbol() { const string Symb = (symbol == "" ) ? StringSubstr ( _Symbol , 0 , 6 ) : symbol; if (Sync) ThirdPartyTicks.Refresh(); ThirdPartyTicks[Symb].Update(); ThirdPartyTicks[Symb].ToCustomSymbol( true ); } void CreateAllSymbols() { if (Sync) ThirdPartyTicks.Refresh(); const uint Amount = ThirdPartyTicks.GetAmount(); for ( uint i = 0 ; _CS(i < Amount); i++) { ThirdPartyTicks[i].Update(); ThirdPartyTicks[i].ToCustomSymbol(); } } void OnStart () { if (symbol != "AllSymbols" ) CreateSymbol(); else if ( MessageBox ( "Creating all the symbols can take a long time. Do you agree?" , __FILE__ , MB_YESNO | MB_ICONQUESTION ) == IDYES ) CreateAllSymbols(); }

For a proper operation of the script, you should specify the address of the quotes source in Terminal Settings, for example:

Actions are written in details to logs during the script operation:

UnZip <source_name>\EURUSD.<suffix>\EURUSD.<suffix>_20180313.csv.zip 724002 bytes - unpack size 5466504 bytes. Total Ticks (EURUSD.<suffix>) = 1645897 Corrected 3 ticks. EURUSD.<suffix>_<source_name> saved ticks = 1645897

After that you can run your Expert Advisors in the Tester using new custom symbols:





Features