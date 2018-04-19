Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Schaff Trend RSI MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6843
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Schaff Trend RSI with an option to work in multi timeframe mode too.
Timeframes supported are all the possible timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5 and it has 3 "special" timeframes:
- Next higher timeframe: first higher timeframe compared to active chart.
- Second higher timeframe: second higher timeframe compared to active chart.
- Third higher timeframe: third higher timeframe compared to active chart.
If some of these 3 timeframes are used, then the timeframe is set automatically as you change the timeframe of the chart.
PS: it is a standalone indicator - it does not need the "regular" version in order to work.
ThirdPartyTicks
A library for working with a third-party tick archive.Improve
An Expert Advisor based on two iMAs (Moving Average,MA) and one iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI). It tracks virtual profit. Works on two symbols.
Schaff trend RSX mtf
Schaff Trend RSX multi timeframe version.EMA Levels MTF
EMA Levels multi timeframe version.