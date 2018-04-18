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Improve - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea: Mark, the MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor searches for position opening conditions only on a new bar (performs operations at the moment of new bar emergence), while Virtual Profit is controlled on every tick. When a condition for opening a position is found (a check is performed for the Base symbol on which the EA is running), the EA opens two positions at once: on the Base symbol and on the Hedge symbol.
An example of launch on the USDJPY symbol, while the Hedge symbol is USDCHF:
Input Parameters
- Lots - position volume for each symbol;
- Virtual Profit (in money) - profit (in money), after reaching which all positions will be closed;
- Hedge symbol - the second symbol;
- Fast Moving Average Parameters:
- MA Fast: averaging period;
- MA Fast: horizontal shift;
- MA Fast: smoothing type;
- MA Fast: type of price;
- MA Slow: averaging period.
- Slow Moving Average Parameters:
- MA Slow: horizontal shift;
- MA Slow: smoothing type;
- MA Slow: type of price.
- RSI Parameters:
- RSI: averaging period;
- RSI: type of price.
- magic number - unique identifier for the EA.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20222
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