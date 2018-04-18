The author of the idea: Mark, the MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor searches for position opening conditions only on a new bar (performs operations at the moment of new bar emergence), while Virtual Profit is controlled on every tick. When a condition for opening a position is found (a check is performed for the Base symbol on which the EA is running), the EA opens two positions at once: on the Base symbol and on the Hedge symbol.

An example of launch on the USDJPY symbol, while the Hedge symbol is USDCHF:





Input Parameters

Lots - position volume for each symbol;

- position volume for each symbol; Virtual Profit (in money) - profit (in money), after reaching which all positions will be closed;

- profit (in money), after reaching which all positions will be closed; Hedge symbol - the second symbol;

Fast Moving Average Parameters: MA Fast: averaging period; MA Fast: horizontal shift; MA Fast: smoothing type; MA Fast: type of price; MA Slow: averaging period.



Slow Moving Average Parameters: MA Slow: horizontal shift; MA Slow: smoothing type; MA Slow: type of price.



RSI Parameters: RSI: averaging period; RSI: type of price.

