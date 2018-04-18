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Experts

Improve - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Published:
Improve.mq5 (37.65 KB) view
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The author of the idea: Mark, the MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor searches for position opening conditions only on a new bar (performs operations at the moment of new bar emergence), while Virtual Profit is controlled on every tick. When a condition for opening a position is found (a check is performed for the Base symbol on which the EA is running), the EA opens two positions at once: on the Base symbol and on the Hedge symbol.

An example of launch on the USDJPY symbol, while the Hedge symbol is USDCHF:

Improve


Input Parameters

  • Lots - position volume for each symbol;
  • Virtual Profit (in money) - profit (in money), after reaching which all positions will be closed;
  • Hedge symbol - the second symbol;
  • Fast Moving Average Parameters:
    • MA Fast: averaging period;
    • MA Fast: horizontal shift;
    • MA Fast: smoothing type;
    • MA Fast: type of price;
    • MA Slow: averaging period.
  • Slow Moving Average Parameters:
    • MA Slow: horizontal shift;
    • MA Slow: smoothing type;
    • MA Slow: type of price.
  • RSI Parameters:
    • RSI: averaging period;
    • RSI: type of price.
  • magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20222

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