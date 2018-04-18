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Indicators

OnChart_Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The indicator draws on a price chart a stochastic with overbought/oversold zones.

The indicator has eight configurable parameters:

  • %K period - main line calculation period;
  • %D period - signal line calculation period;
  • Slowing - slowing period;
  • Smoothing method;
  • Price field - price used for the indicator calculation;
  • Overbought - overbought level;
  • Oversold - oversold level;
  • ATR period.
The ATR period affects the strength of the general impact of the price on stochastic lines.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20221

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