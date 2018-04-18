The indicator draws on a price chart a stochastic with overbought/oversold zones.

The indicator has eight configurable parameters:

%K period - main line calculation period;

- main line calculation period; %D period - signal line calculation period;

- signal line calculation period; Slowing - slowing period;

- slowing period; Smoothing method ;

; Price field - price used for the indicator calculation;

- price used for the indicator calculation; Overbought - overbought level;

- overbought level; Oversold - oversold level;

- oversold level; ATR period.

The ATR period affects the strength of the general impact of the price on stochastic lines.