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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
OnChart_Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator draws on a price chart a stochastic with overbought/oversold zones.
The indicator has eight configurable parameters:
- %K period - main line calculation period;
- %D period - signal line calculation period;
- Slowing - slowing period;
- Smoothing method;
- Price field - price used for the indicator calculation;
- Overbought - overbought level;
- Oversold - oversold level;
- ATR period.
The ATR period affects the strength of the general impact of the price on stochastic lines.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20221
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