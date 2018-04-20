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Indicators

Schaff trend RSX mtf - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

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Schaff Trend RSX with an option to work in multi timeframe mode.

Timeframes supported are all the possible timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5 and it has 3 "special" timeframes:

  • Next higher timeframe: first higher timeframe compared to active chart.
  • Second higher timeframe: second higher timeframe compared to active chart.
  • Third higher timeframe: third higher timeframe compared to active chart.

If some of these 3 timeframes are used, then the timeframe is set automatically as you change the timeframe of the chart.

PS: it is a standalone indicator - it does not need the "regular" version in order to work.

Schaff Trend RSI MTF Schaff Trend RSI MTF

Schaff Trend RSI multi timeframe version.

ThirdPartyTicks ThirdPartyTicks

A library for working with a third-party tick archive.

EMA Levels MTF EMA Levels MTF

EMA Levels multi timeframe version.

Stochastic volatility Stochastic volatility

This is not a directional indicator. This means that even it is stochastic it does not show the direction of the market, but shows the direction-amount-size of volatility. The assumption that seems sound enough and after which this indicator is made is that in the times of extremely low volatility it is a good time to enter the market, since the change in volatility is imminent. Those times are marked by dark gray dots on this indicator. For direction of entry, you should use some other trend showing indicator(s).