CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9606
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
ultrawpr.mq5 (10.93 KB) view
ultrawpr_htf_signal_bg.mq5 (21.08 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG shows information about trend direction based on the data of the UltraWPR indicator on a selected bar as a graphic object with a colored indication of trend or deal direction and gives alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications on the smartphone if signal to conduct a deal appears.

A graphic object is represented as a colored background. The background has four colors. Pale colors indicate trend continuation and bright colors indicate a signal to trade.

The indicator sends alerts and push notifications only if the value of the input parameter:

input uint SignalBar=0;   // The bar number to get a signal (0 - current bar)

is greater than one. For the zero bar sound signals and Push-notifications are useless because the signal of the indicator on the zero bar can change and disappear!

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. Input parameters for drawing a session:
    //+------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Session drawing input parameters               |
//+------------------------------------------------+
input bool   SessionDrawOff=false;              // Show session in a non-session period 
input string SessionSirName="Asian";            // Session name
input Hour   StartHour=H00;                     // Session start hour
input Min    StartMinute=M00;                   // Session start minute
input uint   SessionTime=480;                   // Session duration in minutes
input color Up_Color=clrPaleTurquoise;          // Color of growth
input color Buy_Color=clrLime;                  // Color of Buy
input color Sell_Color=clrDeepPink;             // Color of fall
input color Dn_Color=clrLightPink;              // Color of Sell
  2. Input parameters of UltraWPR:
    //+------------------------------------------------+ 
//|  Indicator input parameters                    |
//+------------------------------------------------+ 
input string Symbol_="";                    // Financial instrument
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;  // Indicator timeframe for indicator calculation
input int WPR_Period=13;                    // Period of the WPR indicator
//---
input Smooth_Method W_Method=MODE_JJMA;     // Method of averaging
input int StartLength=3;                    // Starting period of averaging
input int WPhase=100;                       // Period of averaging (-100..+100)
//---  
input uint Step=5;                          // Period change step
input uint StepsTotal=10;                   // Number of period changes
//---
input Smooth_Method SmoothMethod=MODE_JJMA; // Smoothing method
input int SmoothLength=3;                   // Smoothing depth                    
input int SmoothPhase=100;                  // Parameter of smoothing (-100..+100)
  3. The input parameters of the UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG indicator required for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator visualization settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                                // Bar number to receive a signal (0 - current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_";  // a name for the indicator labels
input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid;                  // color of the indicator name
input uint Font_Size=10;                               // Font size of the indicator name
input int X_1=5;                                       // Horizontal shift of the name
input int Y_1=-15;                                     // Vertical shift of the name
input bool ShowIndName=true;                           // Show the indicator name
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner
  4. Input parameters of the UltraWPR_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for producing alerts and audio signals:
    //---- Settings of alerts
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;  // Option of triggering indication
input bool Push=true;                        // Allow push notifications
input uint AlertCount=0;                     // Number of produced alerts

In case several UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

Place the indicator compiled file UltraWPR.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.

Fig. 1. A signal of trend continuation based on the data of the UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG indicator

Fig. 1. A signal of trend continuation based on the data of the UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG indicator 

Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG

Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2018

TrendManagerOpen TrendManagerOpen

A trend detecting indicator drawn in the form of a colored cloud.

MACD On Chart MACD On Chart

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an MACD histogram.

TrendValue_HTF TrendValue_HTF

The TrendValue indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Accelerator_Signal_HTF Accelerator_Signal_HTF

Indicator Accelerator_Signal with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.