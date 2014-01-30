UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG shows information about trend direction based on the data of the UltraWPR indicator on a selected bar as a graphic object with a colored indication of trend or deal direction and gives alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications on the smartphone if signal to conduct a deal appears.

A graphic object is represented as a colored background. The background has four colors. Pale colors indicate trend continuation and bright colors indicate a signal to trade.

The indicator sends alerts and push notifications only if the value of the input parameter:

input uint SignalBar= 0 ;

is greater than one. For the zero bar sound signals and Push-notifications are useless because the signal of the indicator on the zero bar can change and disappear!

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

Input parameters for drawing a session:

Input parameters of UltraWPR: input string Symbol_= "" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_H6 ; input int WPR_Period= 13 ; input Smooth_Method W_Method=MODE_JJMA; input int StartLength= 3 ; input int WPhase= 100 ; input uint Step= 5 ; input uint StepsTotal= 10 ; input Smooth_Method SmoothMethod=MODE_JJMA; input int SmoothLength= 3 ; input int SmoothPhase= 100 ; The input parameters of the UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG indicator required for the indicator visualization: input uint SignalBar= 0 ; input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME "_Label_" ; input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; input uint Font_Size= 10 ; input int X_1= 5 ; input int Y_1=- 15 ; input bool ShowIndName= true ; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ; Input parameters of the UltraWPR_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for producing alerts and audio signals:

input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; input bool Push= true ; input uint AlertCount= 0 ;

In case several UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

Place the indicator compiled file UltraWPR.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.

Fig. 1. A signal of trend continuation based on the data of the UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG indicator

Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG