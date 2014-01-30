Join our fan page
UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 9606
UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG shows information about trend direction based on the data of the UltraWPR indicator on a selected bar as a graphic object with a colored indication of trend or deal direction and gives alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications on the smartphone if signal to conduct a deal appears.
A graphic object is represented as a colored background. The background has four colors. Pale colors indicate trend continuation and bright colors indicate a signal to trade.
The indicator sends alerts and push notifications only if the value of the input parameter:
input uint SignalBar=0; // The bar number to get a signal (0 - current bar)
is greater than one. For the zero bar sound signals and Push-notifications are useless because the signal of the indicator on the zero bar can change and disappear!
All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:
- Input parameters for drawing a session:
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Session drawing input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ input bool SessionDrawOff=false; // Show session in a non-session period input string SessionSirName="Asian"; // Session name input Hour StartHour=H00; // Session start hour input Min StartMinute=M00; // Session start minute input uint SessionTime=480; // Session duration in minutes input color Up_Color=clrPaleTurquoise; // Color of growth input color Buy_Color=clrLime; // Color of Buy input color Sell_Color=clrDeepPink; // Color of fall input color Dn_Color=clrLightPink; // Color of Sell
- Input parameters of UltraWPR:
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ input string Symbol_=""; // Financial instrument input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Indicator timeframe for indicator calculation input int WPR_Period=13; // Period of the WPR indicator //--- input Smooth_Method W_Method=MODE_JJMA; // Method of averaging input int StartLength=3; // Starting period of averaging input int WPhase=100; // Period of averaging (-100..+100) //--- input uint Step=5; // Period change step input uint StepsTotal=10; // Number of period changes //--- input Smooth_Method SmoothMethod=MODE_JJMA; // Smoothing method input int SmoothLength=3; // Smoothing depth input int SmoothPhase=100; // Parameter of smoothing (-100..+100)
- The input parameters of the UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG indicator required for the indicator visualization:
//---- indicator visualization settings input uint SignalBar=0; // Bar number to receive a signal (0 - current bar) input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // a name for the indicator labels input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; // color of the indicator name input uint Font_Size=10; // Font size of the indicator name input int X_1=5; // Horizontal shift of the name input int Y_1=-15; // Vertical shift of the name input bool ShowIndName=true; // Show the indicator name input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner
- Input parameters of the UltraWPR_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for producing alerts and audio signals:
//---- Settings of alerts input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Option of triggering indication input bool Push=true; // Allow push notifications input uint AlertCount=0; // Number of produced alerts
In case several UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.
Place the indicator compiled file UltraWPR.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.
Fig. 1. A signal of trend continuation based on the data of the UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG indicator
Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2018
