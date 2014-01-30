Join our fan page
TrendValue_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The TrendValue indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; //Indicator chart period
Place the indicator compiled file TrendValue.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.
Figure 1. The TrendValue_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2023
