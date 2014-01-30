CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

TrendValue_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8074
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
trendvalue.mq5 (11.44 KB) view
trendvalue_htf.mq5 (12.29 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The TrendValue indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  //Indicator chart period

Place the indicator compiled file TrendValue.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.

Figure 1. The TrendValue_HTF indicator

Figure 1. The TrendValue_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2023

UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG

UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG shows information about trend direction based on the data of the UltraWPR indicator on a selected bar as a graphic object with a colored indication of trend or deal direction and gives alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications to a smartphone.

TrendManagerOpen TrendManagerOpen

A trend detecting indicator drawn in the form of a colored cloud.

Accelerator_Signal_HTF Accelerator_Signal_HTF

Indicator Accelerator_Signal with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Awesome_Signal_HTF Awesome_Signal_HTF

Indicator Awesome_Signal with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.